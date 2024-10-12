Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $255,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.