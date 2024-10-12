Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,828 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

