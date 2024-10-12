Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.36. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

