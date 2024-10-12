Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases Shares of 32,320 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,405,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $325.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.93.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.