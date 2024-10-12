Ferguson Shapiro LLC Makes New $634,000 Investment in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 81,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

