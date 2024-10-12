Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 117,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,103,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.