Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 815,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,946,000 after acquiring an additional 283,654 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,501 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,939,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 91,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 317,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.