Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Stake Raised by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned 0.65% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 159,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,791,000.

NYSEARCA FDV opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

