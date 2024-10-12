Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 223.8% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 34,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

