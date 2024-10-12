FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 22,640 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
IVE stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $198.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
