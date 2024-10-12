FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 22,640 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IVE stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $198.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.