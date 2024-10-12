FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

