FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 367 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 64.4% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

