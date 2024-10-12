FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 1,150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $156,482,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $123,681,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

CVX opened at $151.42 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 64.55%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

