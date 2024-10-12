Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 3.2% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

