FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Cut to Sell at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $380.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $420.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an inline rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $456.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.82 and its 200-day moving average is $427.32. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,666.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

