Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $123.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32. The stock has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

