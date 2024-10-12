Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Stephens

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of EE opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 74,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

