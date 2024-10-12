Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €21.20 ($23.30) and last traded at €21.14 ($23.23). 612,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.13 ($23.22).

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.83 and its 200 day moving average is €19.47.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

