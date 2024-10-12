Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Strong-Buy”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

EVH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,242.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,242.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,210.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 126.5% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 565,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 315,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after buying an additional 75,376 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $2,705,000.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

