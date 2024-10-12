Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.67 and traded as low as $5.19. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1,770 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 964.25% and a negative net margin of 86.74%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

