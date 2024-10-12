EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. EVgo traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 6617740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial raised EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVGO
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EVgo Trading Up 8.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.58.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.