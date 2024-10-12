EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVGOW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 210,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

