Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Evexia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 3.2% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after buying an additional 1,346,588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,480,000 after buying an additional 92,013 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

RSG traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $204.44. 780,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average is $195.33. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

