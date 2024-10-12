Evexia Wealth LLC Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Evexia Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 4.5% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

KLA Trading Up 0.7 %

KLAC stock traded up $5.75 on Friday, reaching $803.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,066. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.32. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $452.01 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

