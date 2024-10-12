Evexia Wealth LLC Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Nordson makes up approximately 1.7% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.62. The company had a trading volume of 111,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,848. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

