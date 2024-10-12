Evexia Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Evexia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for approximately 1.3% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Amdocs by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.25. 500,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

