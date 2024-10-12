Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires 6,577 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 44,332 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $297,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 321,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 413,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

