Everest Group (NYSE:EG) PT Raised to $406.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $393.00 to $406.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.27.

NYSE EG opened at $393.96 on Thursday. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $751,457,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $148,569,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Everest Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after acquiring an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

