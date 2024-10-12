Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Increased to $457.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $457.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EG. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $527.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $439.27.

Everest Group stock opened at $393.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.69. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $751,457,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,569,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

