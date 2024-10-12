Evercore ISI Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $950.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $880.04.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $938.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $949.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $861.16 and its 200-day moving average is $786.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $8,237,000. Advent International L.P. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 15,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.