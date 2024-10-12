Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.21%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,076 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after buying an additional 440,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,973,000 after acquiring an additional 445,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 120,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 739,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 358,621 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 500,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

