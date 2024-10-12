Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.