Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $476.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.85 and a 200 day moving average of $494.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

