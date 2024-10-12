Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,040.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

