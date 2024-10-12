enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

enGene Stock Performance

enGene stock remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. enGene has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

