Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 343.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,551,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

