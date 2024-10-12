Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.7% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,809,000 after buying an additional 355,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after buying an additional 134,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

NYSE EMR opened at $112.06 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

