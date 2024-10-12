Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,804,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $3,609,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

