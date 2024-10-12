eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

eBay stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

