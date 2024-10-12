easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

easyJet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.46. 10,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640. easyJet has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

