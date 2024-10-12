DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,665,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

NYSE DD opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

