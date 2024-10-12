Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Buys C$15,000.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Jaimie Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$366.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D.UN shares. Cormark cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

