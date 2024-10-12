Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Sells $314,952.35 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,057.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.3 %

DCI opened at $73.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

