Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $520.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.55.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

