Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $416,000.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
AAPD stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.