Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $416,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

AAPD stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

