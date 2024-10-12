Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Level Financial Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $565,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

DFUV stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

