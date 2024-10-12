Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $55.70 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
