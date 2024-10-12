DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.44.

DOCN opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,881,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 637.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $4,108,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $11,712,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

