Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lifted by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,222,000 after purchasing an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,498,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $160.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $165.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DLR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.89.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

