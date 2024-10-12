Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 61,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Digihost Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ DGHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 62,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digihost Technology will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Digihost Technology in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Digihost Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

